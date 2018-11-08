Bud Light Music Festival 2019

Jan 31 - Feb 02 2019

Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)

Bud Light Music Festival will give football fans and the entire city of Atlanta an opportunity to enjoy the artists they love from Thursday, January 31st through Saturday, February 2nd at Atlanta’s fully transformed, premium, sports and live entertainment venue State Farm Arena.

Bud Light Music Fest
Aerosmith
Official
Bruno Mars
Official
Cardi B
Official
Lil Baby
Official
Lil Jon (DJ Set)
Official
Lil Yachty
Official
Ludacris
Official
Metro Boomin
Official
Migos
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Bud Light Music Fest
