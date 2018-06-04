Budweiser Made In America 2018

Jedis, hard-hitting documentaries, and even a little Disney are a cool way to kick off the hot summer.
Lollapalooza is an annual music festival featuring popular alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop, and electronic music bands and artists, dance and comedy performances, and craft booths. It has also provided a platform for non-profit and political groups …
The multi-day genre festival conquers Wrigleyville from June 21st-28th.
The 2-tone legends will visit the US this fall and, at every show, come together for a joint encore.
Summerfest is an annual music festival held at the 75-acre (30-hectare) Henry Maier Festival Park along the lakefront in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival lasts for 11 days, is made up of 11 stages with performances from over 800 acts and …
Plus, The Smiths co-founder has mapped out album launch shows in Europe and North America.
The band’s new single, “Can’t Deny Me”, serves as the first preview of the Lightning Bolt follow-up.
“Tell the NRA they’re in God’s way,” Common raps in a freestyle.
Manchester, Tennessee is no longer the druggy, muggy jam band oasis it used to be.