Budweiser Made In America 2018

Book tickets

Sep 01 - Sep 02 2018

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Benjamin Franklin Parkway)

Official Website

MADE IN AMERICA, the JAY-Z curated two-day music festival and staple of Labor Day Weekend, returns to Philadelphia for a seventh year. The 2018 edition goes down September 1st-2nd.

Other years
Made in America 2018
6lack
Official
A$AP Twelvyy
Official
Alessia Cara
Official
Anna Lunoe
Official
Belly
Official
BlocBoy JB
Official
Bloodpop
Official
Cashmere Cat
Official
Code Orange
Official
Diplo
Official
Fat Joe
Official
Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers
Official
Jai Wolf
Official
Janelle Monáe
Official
Jay Park
Official
Jessie Reyez
Official
Juice WRLD
Official
Kweku Collins
Official
Lil B
Official
Louis The Child
Official
Meek Mill
Official
Miguel
Official
Nicki Minaj
Official
Post Malone
Official
Preme
Official
Rich the Kid
Official
SAINt JHN
Official
SOB x RBE
Official
Saba
Official
Sabrina Claudio
Official
Saweetie
Official
Sheck Wes
Official
Show Me The Body
Official
Snakehips
Official
TOKiMONSTA
Official
Tchami
Official
Trouble
Official
Turnstile
Official
Ty Dolla $ign
Official
White Reaper
Official
Zedd
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Jedis, hard-hitting documentaries, and even a little Disney are a cool way to kick off the hot summer.

by May 30, 2018, 9:01am
0 comments
Lollapalooza 2018

Lollapalooza is an annual music festival featuring popular alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop, and electronic music bands and artists, dance and comedy performances, and craft booths. It has also provided a platform for non-profit and political groups …

by June 04, 2018, 4:04pm
0 comments
Cinepocalypse (Music Box Theatre)
Chicago’s Music Box Theatre announces Cinepocalypse 2018 lineup

The multi-day genre festival conquers Wrigleyville from June 21st-28th.

by May 18, 2018, 6:50pm
0 comments
The Selecter and The English Beat
The Selecter and The English Beat announce co-headlining North American tour

The 2-tone legends will visit the US this fall and, at every show, come together for a joint encore.

by May 16, 2018, 11:47am
0 comments
Summerfest 2018

Summerfest is an annual music festival held at the 75-acre (30-hectare) Henry Maier Festival Park along the lakefront in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival lasts for 11 days, is made up of 11 stages with performances from over 800 acts and …

by June 04, 2018, 4:04pm
0 comments
Johnny Marr announces new album, Call the Comet, shares “The Tracers”: Stream

Plus, The Smiths co-founder has mapped out album launch shows in Europe and North America.

by April 06, 2018, 10:46am
0 comments
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam confirm release of new album

The band’s new single, “Can’t Deny Me”, serves as the first preview of the Lightning Bolt follow-up.

by March 13, 2018, 12:22am
6 comments
Andra Day and Common at the 2018 Oscars, photo by Rob Latour/Rex/Shutterstock
Common and Andra Day perform “Stand Up for Something” at the 2018 Oscars: Watch

“Tell the NRA they’re in God’s way,” Common raps in a freestyle.

by March 04, 2018, 11:53pm
0 comments
Bonnaroo 2018: A Once-Great Festival in Search of an Identity

Manchester, Tennessee is no longer the druggy, muggy jam band oasis it used to be.

by January 09, 2018, 6:35pm
8 comments
Photos
Made in America 2018
Submit your photo