Buku Music + Art Project 2019

Mar 22 - Mar 23 2019

New Orleans, Louisiana (Mardi Gras World)

BUKU Music + Art Project is a New Orleans based two-day music and arts festival held annually at Mardi Gras World. The 2019 festival takes place March 22nd-23rd.

BUKU considers itself to be a boutique event that delivers a big festival punch without compromising its house-party vibe. BUKU seeks to serve as a platform for the intersection of pop culture and the New Orleans underground arts community, and combines international musicians with local food vendors, local visual artists, and various surprise pop-up street performers throughout the site.

Buku Project 2019
$uicideboy$
Official
1788-L
Official
ASAP Rocky
Official
Claude Vonstroke
Official
Dashboard Confessional
Official
Death Grips
Official
Denzel Curry
Official
Dog Blood (Skrillex and Boys Noize)
Official
Doja Cat
Official
Earthgang
Official
Ella Mai
Official
Excision
Official
Fisher
Official
From First to Last (DJ Set)
Official
G Jones
Official
Getter
Official
GriZ
Official
Gunna
Official
J.I.D
Official
Kevin Gates
Official
Lana Del Rey
Official
Liquid Stranger
Official
Louis the Child
Official
Mayday Parade
Official
NGHTMRE b2b Slander
Official
Oliver Tree
Official
Papadosio
Official
Peekaboo
Official
Playboi Carti
Official
RL Grime
Official
Rico Nasty
Official
TOKIMONSTA
Official
The Black Madonna
Official
Toro y Moi
Official
We Came As Romans
Official
Yaeji
Official

