Bumbershoot 2018

Aug 31 - Sep 02 2018

Seattle, Washington (Seattle Center)

$220 (3-Day); $475 (VIP)

Now approaching half a century old, Bumbershoot is one of Seattle’s largest cultural touchstones. Each year, thousands of people from across the country flock to this acclaimed festival, which has become one of the biggest and beloved festivals in North America, while maintaining its Northwest spirit and innovative roots. The 2018 festival goes down August 31st – September 2nd at Seattle Center in Seattle, WA.

The name Bumbershoot was chosen both as a knowing nod of respect to our city’s most famous weather pattern and as a symbol of the overarching mission of this festival: to be an umbrella for all of the arts. Since 1972, Bumbershoot has been a multi-disciplinary arts festival showcasing the best of music, comedy, dance, film, literary arts, performing arts, theatre, visual arts and more. Spanning the Seattle Center grounds, a campus originally created for the 1962 World’s Fair, Bumbershoot has continued its legacy of celebrating innovation and the search for what’s next.

Bumbershoot 2018
AJR
Official
Arkells
Official
Bahamas
Official
Bas
Official
Bishop Briggs
Official
Black Pistol Fire
Official
Blondie
Official
Cherry Glazerr
Official
Chromeo
Official
Cold War Kids
Official
Craig Jaffe
Official
DVSN
Official
Deorro
Official
Dr. Octagon
Official
Duckwrth
Official
Ducky
Official
Elderbrook
Official
Ella Vos
Official
Elohim
Official
Emancipator
Official
Eugene Mirman
Official
Fisher
Official
Fleet Foxes
Official
Great Grandpa
Official
Gryffin
Official
Illenium
Official
J. Cole
Official
Jade Bird
Official
Kelela
Official
Knox Fortune
Official
Lane 8
Official
Let's Eat Grandma
Official
Lil Wayne
Official
London On Da Track
Official
Lovelytheband
Official
Ludacris
Official
Marc E. Bassy
Official
Marian Hill
Official
Mikky Ekko
Official
Moses Sumney
Official
Mt. Joy
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Noah Gundersen
Official
Nothing, Nowhere.
Official
Phoenix
Official
Pink Slips
Official
Poolside
Official
Portugal. the Man
Official
RL Grime
Official
Rhye
Official
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Official
SZA
Official
Sasha Sloan
Official
Skating Polly
Official
Superorganism
Official
T-Pain
Official
The Chainsmokers
Official
The Regrettes
Official
The Revolution
Official
Tinashe
Official
Towkio
Official
Tritonal
Official
Xavier Omar
Official
Young Thug
Official
Yuno
Official

