Burger Boogaloo 2018

Jun 30 - Jul 01 2018

Oakland, California (Mosswood Park)

$169 (GA); $269 (VIP)

Official Website

Oakland’s wildest music festival is back! Following last year’s killer performances from Iggy Pop, Buzzcocks, X, NRBQ, and plenty more, Burger Boogaloo is returning to Mosswood Park this summer on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st. If you haven’t had the luxury of soaking up the fiery, stache-clad battle cries of our fearless leader, worry not; John Waters is returning to host the Boogaloo for the 4th year in a row.

Battleship
Official
Devo
Official
Dwarves
Official
Firestarter
Official
Francis Lau
Official
Giuda
Official
Hunk & His Punk
Official
John Waters
Official
Le Shok
Official
Mudhoney
Official
Nots
Official
Quintron & Miss Pussycat
Official
Spits
Official
Subsonics
Official
The Damned
Official
The Dickies
Official
The Flakes
Official
The Mummies
Official
The Rip Offs
Official
Traditional Fools
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

