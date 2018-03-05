Burger Boogaloo 2018

Oakland, California (Mosswood Park)

$169 (GA); $269 (VIP)

Official Website

Oakland’s wildest music festival is back! Following last year’s killer performances from Iggy Pop, Buzzcocks, X, NRBQ, and plenty more, Burger Boogaloo is returning to Mosswood Park this summer on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st. If you haven’t had the luxury of soaking up the fiery, stache-clad battle cries of our fearless leader, worry not; John Waters is returning to host the Boogaloo for the 4th year in a row.