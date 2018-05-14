Cal Jam 18

Book tickets

Oct 05 - Oct 06 2018

San Bernardino, California (Glen Helen Regional Park)

$99 (GA)

Official Website

A year after the legendary debut weekend from which 30,000+ true rock believers have barely recovered… Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam 18 is back for another weekend of joyful rock-n- roll abandon featuring 20+ bands on four stages this October 5-6, 2018 at the Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California.

Other years
Foo Fighters Cal Jam 18 Festival
Anna Von Hausswolff
Official
Billy Idol
Official
Black Mountain
Official
Bridget Everett
Official
Deer Tick
Official
Fea
Official
Foo Fighters
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Garbage
Official
Giants in the Trees (featuring Krist Novoselic)
Official
Greta Van Fleet
Official
Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression
Official
Kingfish
Official
METZ
Official
Manchester Orchestra
Official
Mexrrissey
Official
Silversun Pickups
Official
Slaves
Official
Tenacious D
Official
The Front Bottoms
Official
Thunderpussy
Official
Yungblud
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Foo Fighters announce CAL JAM 2018 lineup, featuring Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, and more

The formidable lineup also includes Garbage, Billy Idol, Greta Van Fleet, The Front Bottoms, Deer Tick, and METZ, among others.

by May 14, 2018, 1:00pm
0 comments
Father John Misty, photo by David Brendan Hall
Father John Misty announces 2018 world tour in support of God’s Favorite Customer

The 70-date outing includes shows alongside TV on the Radio, Jenny Lewis, King Tuff, and more.

by May 02, 2018, 10:42am
0 comments
Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. announce North American tour dates

Two of music’s loudest and hardest-hitting rock bands will hit the road together beginning in September.

by April 30, 2018, 10:39am
0 comments
Pearl Jam, photo by David Brendan Hall
Pearl Jam pay tribute to Chris Cornell at first concert of 2018: Video + Setlist

The Seattle rock legends also gave the live debut of their new single, “Can’t Deny Me”.

by March 14, 2018, 2:34pm
0 comments
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam confirm release of new album

The band’s new single, “Can’t Deny Me”, serves as the first preview of the Lightning Bolt follow-up.

by March 13, 2018, 12:22am
6 comments
Pearl Jam, photo by David Brendan Hall
Pearl Jam unleash surprise new single “Can’t Deny Me”: Stream

The politically charged rocker was released ahead of the band’s South American tour.

by March 10, 2018, 5:19pm
0 comments
Electric Forest 2018

Electric Forest Festival is an eight-day, two-weekend, multi-genre event with a focus on electronic and jam band genres, held in Rothbury, Michigan, at the Double JJ Resort. The original event was called Rothbury Festival, debuted in 2008, and focused on …

by May 14, 2018, 1:00pm
0 comments
photo by chris hill
Pearl Jam announce US stadium shows, including first Seattle gigs in five years

They’ll also play dates at Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston.

by January 24, 2018, 1:29pm
1 comment
Foo Fighters announce CalJam 2018

Two-day rock festival returns to San Bernardino next October.

by November 13, 2017, 3:14pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo