Camp Anarchy 2019

Thornville, Ohio (Legend Valley)

$99.50 (GA); $270.00 (VIP)

Official Website

Camp Anarchy – a new camping, craft beer and punk music festival — will take over Legend Valley, just outside Columbus, OH, this spring, on Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. Camp Anarchy will feature performances by The Offspring, Rancid, NOFX, Bad Religion, Pennywise, X, Suicidal Tendencies, Less Than Jake, Fear, and more, along with craft beer tastings (available for purchase), and a slew of attractions including a Dodgeball Arena, Fair Games, Flea’s Market Vendor Village, and much more. This one-of-a-kind destination event is the only punk rock campout in the country, and will host NOFX’s first US performance in over one year.

