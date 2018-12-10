Camp Anarchy 2019

Book tickets

May 31 - Jun 02 2019

Thornville, Ohio (Legend Valley)

$99.50 (GA); $270.00 (VIP)

Official Website

Camp Anarchy – a new camping, craft beer and punk music festival — will take over Legend Valley, just outside Columbus, OH, this spring, on Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. Camp Anarchy will feature performances by The Offspring, Rancid, NOFX, Bad Religion, Pennywise, X, Suicidal Tendencies, Less Than Jake, Fear, and more, along with craft beer tastings (available for purchase), and a slew of attractions including a Dodgeball Arena, Fair Games, Flea’s Market Vendor Village, and much more. This one-of-a-kind destination event is the only punk rock campout in the country, and will host NOFX’s first US performance in over one year.

Camp Anarchy 2019
A Wilhelm Scream
Official
Bad Religion
Official
Death By Stereo
Official
Fear
Official
Less Than Jake
Official
NOFX
Official
OFF!
Official
Pennywise
Official
Rancid
Official
Sick of It All
Official
Strung Out
Official
Suicidal Tendencies
Official
TSOL
Official
The Bronx
Official
The Damned
Official
The Offspring
Official
The Suicide Machines
Official
VooDoo Glow Skulls
Official
X
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Photo by Debi Del Grande
The Offspring, Rancid, and NOFX headline inaugural Camp Anarchy festival

The three-day Ohio fest also features Bad Religion, Pennywise, X, Suicidal Tendencies, and more.

by December 10, 2018, 7:28am
2 comments
Testament / Triptykon
In Photos: Testament, Triptykon, YOB, Pig Destroyer, Power Trip and More Highlight Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in L.A.

The two-day festival took place December 1st and 2nd at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

by December 03, 2018, 2:48pm
0 comments
Jorja Smith Kendrick Lamar SZA Cover All The Stars
Jorja Smith covers SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars”: Watch

The UK singer strips back the track to showcase her vocal prowess over a backing piano.

by November 06, 2018, 3:58pm
0 comments
The Top 10 Music Venues in 10 American Cities

Venues like these are an essential ingredient to the very best live music has to offer.

by October 18, 2018, 5:45pm
7 comments
Wilco Solid Sound 2019
Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival 2019

Solid Sound, Wilco’s Music and Arts Festival, returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts June 28-30, 2019. Conceived by Wilco and inaugurated in 2010, Solid Sound will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic, …

by October 16, 2018, 10:38am
0 comments
Megacruise
Inaugural Megacruise to feature Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament and more

The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.

by October 10, 2018, 9:55am
0 comments
50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies
The 50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies of All Time

Read this list with a candle burning and you will fill your entire Netflix queue.

by September 26, 2018, 10:30am
33 comments
Conan O'Brien
Conan O’Brien’s 10 Most Memorable Music Performances

From Radiohead to Slipknot to The White Stripes, it’s been a wild ride with Team Coco.

by August 16, 2018, 12:25am
4 comments
Kanye West Kids See Ghosts Album
Kanye and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts to make live debut at Camp Flog Gnaw

The impressive lineup also boasts Ms. Lauryn Hill, Post Malone, SZA, ASAP Rocky, BROCKHAMPTON, and more.

by August 14, 2018, 5:46pm
0 comments
Photos
Camp Anarchy 2019
Submit your photo