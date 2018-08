Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2018

Los Angeles, California (Dodger Stadium)

$250 (GA); $395-$1000 (VIP)

Official Website

Produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will return to Los Angeles on November 10th and 11th. The seventh edition of the festival will be held on the Dodger Stadium grounds, with all of the Carnival’s festivities set to take place in the areas outside of the ballpark itself.