Camp Punk In Drublic 2018

Thornville, Ohio (Legend Valley)

$39.50 (1-Day); $50.00 (2-Day)

Official Website

Created from the mind and liver of NOFX’s frontman Fat Mike, this one-of-a-kind destination event has punk music lovers and craft beer enthusiasts rejoicing. As the only punk rock campout in the country, Camp Punk In Drublic will feature performances by NOFX, Rancid, Pennywise, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, and more, along with a weekend of craft beer tastings (available for purchase), campfire stories from punk legends, and a slew of attractions including Fatty’s Midnite Matinee late night movie theater, carnival games, and much more.