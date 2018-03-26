Camp Punk In Drublic 2018

Jun 01 - Jun 03 2018

Thornville, Ohio (Legend Valley)

$39.50 (1-Day); $50.00 (2-Day)

Created from the mind and liver of NOFX’s frontman Fat Mike, this one-of-a-kind destination event has punk music lovers and craft beer enthusiasts rejoicing. As the only punk rock campout in the country, Camp Punk In Drublic will feature performances by NOFX, Rancid, Pennywise, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, and more, along with a weekend of craft beer tastings (available for purchase), campfire stories from punk legends, and a slew of attractions including Fatty’s Midnite Matinee late night movie theater, carnival games, and much more.

Bad Cop / Bad Cop
Official
Face to Face
Official
Goldfinger
Official
Guttermouth
Official
Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine
Official
Lagwagon
Official
Mad Caddies
Official
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Official
NOFX
Official
Pennywise
Official
Rancid
Official
Sick Of It All
Official
Street Dogs
Official
Strung Out
Official
The Bouncing Souls
Official
The Interrupters
Official
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

