Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

Seattle, Washington (Capitol Hill)

$65 (1-Day); $110 (2-Day); $155 (3-Day)

Official Website

Capitol Hill Block Party is an annual, three-day music festival and block party held each July in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

With a six-stage setup of both indoor and outdoor venues, multiple beer gardens, and VIP lounges, CHBP provides a communal, accessible experience, continuously evolving since it was founded in 1997. Featuring national, big name artists, promising local talent, and lesser-known performers across a variety of genres, CHBP exposes its 20,000+ attendees to a diverse balance of acts that appeals to all ages and music tastes.