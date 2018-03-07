Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

Jul 20 - Jul 22 2018

Seattle, Washington (Capitol Hill)

$65 (1-Day); $110 (2-Day); $155 (3-Day)

Capitol Hill Block Party is an annual, three-day music festival and block party held each July in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

With a six-stage setup of both indoor and outdoor venues, multiple beer gardens, and VIP lounges, CHBP provides a communal, accessible experience, continuously evolving since it was founded in 1997. Featuring national, big name artists, promising local talent, and lesser-known performers across a variety of genres, CHBP exposes its 20,000+ attendees to a diverse balance of acts that appeals to all ages and music tastes.

Alvvays
Amber Mark
Betty Who
Brockhampton
Bully
Cashmere Cat
Chet Porter
Dillon Francis
Dude York
Father John Misty
Gavin Turek
Goldlink
Great Grandpa
Jamila Woods
Kelly Lee Owens
Oh Wonder
Quinn XCII
Ryan Cavareo
Sol
TR/ST
The Dip
Two Feet
Yaeji
