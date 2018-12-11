Chicago Open Air 2019

Chicago Open Air 2019Book tickets
May 18 - May 19 2019
Bridgeview, Illinois (SeatGeek Stadium)
$179.50 - $249.50
On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, Chicago Open Air presents sa massive stadium show with headlining sets from chart-topping acts including System Of A Down, Tool, The Prodigy and Ghost, plus more appearances from today’s biggest hard rock and metal artists. The event is co-produced by Live Nation and will take place at SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Bridgeview, IL, just outside Chicago.