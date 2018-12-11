Chicago Open Air 2019

May 18 - May 19 2019

Bridgeview, Illinois (SeatGeek Stadium)

$179.50 - $249.50

On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, Chicago Open Air presents sa massive stadium show with headlining sets from chart-topping acts including System Of A Down, Tool, The Prodigy and Ghost, plus more appearances from today’s biggest hard rock and metal artists. The event is co-produced by Live Nation and will take place at SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Bridgeview, IL, just outside Chicago.

Chicago Open Air
Alien Weaponry
BEARTOOTH
Code Orange
Ghost
Gojira
In This Moment
Knocked Loose
Messugah
System of a Down
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Fever 333
The Prodigy
Tool
Vein
Festival schedule is not released yet.

