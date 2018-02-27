Citadel Festival 2018

Jul 15 - Jul 15 2018

London, England (Gunnersbury Park)

£49.50

Citadel Festival, which this year holds its fourth edition, was launched in 2015 aiming to deliver the ultimate summer Sunday. Carving out its own, unique place in the music calendar, its idiosyncratic programming which blends live music with theatre, arts, talks and workshops makes it a standout on the London festival scene.

CHVRCHES
Official
Dermot Kennedy
Official
Fat White Family
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Goat
Official
Hawkwind
Official
Honne
Official
Into the Ark
Official
Issac Gracie
Official
La Femme
Official
Leon Bridges
Official
R+R=Now
Official
Sam Fender
Official
Shame
Official
Tame Impala
Official
The Barr Brothers
Official
The Horrors
Official

