Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019

Book tickets

Apr 12 - Apr 21 2019

Indio, California (Empire Polo Club)

$429 (GA)

Official Website

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April 12th-14th and April 19th-21st.

Coachella was co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999, and is organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The event features musical artists from many genres of music, including rock, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures. Across the grounds, several stages continuously host live music.

Other years
Coachella 2019
Rumored

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Coachella 2019
Coachella announces 2019 dates, tickets go on sale Friday

America’s most hyped festival returns to Indio, California next April.

by May 30, 2018, 6:30pm
0 comments
Beyoncé Reigns, Rock Dies: Coachella 2018 Festival Review

A complete breakdown of the entire three-day desert escape.

by and April 16, 2018, 8:35pm
19 comments
Kamasi Washington, photo by Nina Corcoran
Kamasi Washington shares two new tracks, “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Travelers Lullaby”: Stream

From the jazz saxophonist’s forthcoming double album, Heaven and Earth, out June 22nd. Plus, he’s announced an extensive world tour.

by April 10, 2018, 10:40am
0 comments
DRAM and Chromeo join forces for "Must've Been"
Chromeo detail new album, Head Over Heels, share video for DRAM collaboration “Must’ve Been”: Watch

The Funk Lordz have also mapped out an extensive North American tour for this summer.

by April 06, 2018, 12:04pm
0 comments
KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019
KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

by
3 comments
Fleet Foxes, photo by Philip Cosores
Fleet Foxes add new dates to sprawling 2018 headlining tour of North America

Joining them for a majority of the dates is folk-pop artist Amen Dunes.

by February 15, 2018, 10:51am
0 comments
Coachella owner Philip Anschutz is still donating money to Republican scumbags and Super PACs

In 2017, he donated $187,300 to politicians that oppose same-sex marriage, abortion, and gun control.

by January 03, 2018, 2:10pm
14 comments
Coachella 2019
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2018

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley, in the Colorado Desert. It was co-founded by Paul Tollett …

by May 31, 2018, 11:41am
0 comments
Sources: Eminem, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd to headline Coachella 2018

An official lineup announcement is expected in early January.

by December 20, 2017, 3:45pm
12 comments
Photos
Submit your photo