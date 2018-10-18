Colours of Ostrava 2019

Book tickets

Jul 17 - Jul 20 2019

Ostrava, Czech Republic (Vítkovice)

101.63 EUR (GA); 244.49 EUR (VIP)

Official Website

Colours of Ostrava is an international, multi-genre music festival organized annually in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The festival’s lineup boasts over 450 acts across 21 open and covered stages, including concerts, discussions, theatre performances, films, workshops as well as art activities. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 17th-20th.

Other years
Colours of Ostrava
Lewis Calpadi [NEW]
Official
The Cure [NEW]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Exit Festival 2019
EXIT Festival 2019

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …

by October 16, 2018, 8:25pm
0 comments
KISS Country 99.9 Chili Cook Off 2019
KISS Country 99.9 Chili Cook Off 2019

Presented by KISS Country 99.9, the 34th annual Chili CookOff is the biggest country music festival & chili competition in South Florida. The 2019 Chili CookOff is Saturday, January 26t, 2019.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });

by October 15, 2018, 10:59pm
0 comments
Megacruise
Inaugural Megacruise to feature Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament and more

The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.

by October 10, 2018, 9:55am
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
0 comments
J. Cole reschedule Dreamville Festival
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival rescheduled for Spring 2019

J. Cole will still close out the event, but a new lineup is expected to be announced.

by September 21, 2018, 4:59pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
2 comments
Future Islands Bonnaroo 2017 Crouch Wave
Future Islands announce North American fall tour dates

Canada will be getting plenty of the synthpop favorites.

by May 16, 2018, 3:10pm
0 comments
Future Islands, photo by Philip Cosores
Future Islands share new song “Calliope”: Stream

The synth-pop outfit contribute a new recording to Adult Swim’s Single Program.

by May 03, 2018, 1:44pm
0 comments
Photos
Colours of Ostrava
Submit your photo