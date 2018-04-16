Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest 2018

Book tickets

Jun 01 - Jun 03 2018

San Francisco, California (Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium)

$274.50 - $289.50 (GA)

Official Website

Headlined by Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, The Lonely Island, Trevor Noah and John Mulaney, the first of its kind comedy and music festival features more than 70 comedians and musicians performing across multiple stages. From stand up to podcast recordings and live reads, Clusterfest will bring together a diverse group of established and emerging artists such as Tiffany Haddish, Jim Jefferies, Third Eye Blind, David Cross, Michael Che, Roy Wood Jr., Maria Bamford, Salt-N-Pepa, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, Action Bronson, Desus & Mero, Kyle Mooney & Nathan Fielder’s Video Treasures, This Is Not Happening, Bert Kreischer, Last Podcast on the Left, John Early and Kate Berlant, Alaska Thunderf**k, Manila Luzon, Jinkx Monsoon, and many more.

Clusterfest 2018
AWKWAFINA
Official
Action Bronson
Official
Amy Schumer
Official
Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments
Official
Chris Redd
Official
David Cross
Official
Desus & Mero
Official
Doughboys
Official
Drunk History
Official
Jeff Ross
Official
Jim Jefferies
Official
Joe Mande
Official
John Mulaney
Official
Jon Stewart
Official
Kyle Mooney & Nathan Fielder's Video Treasures
Official
Maira Bamford
Official
Michael Che
Official
Michael Che
Official
Nick Kroll
Official
Nikki Glaser
Official
Reggie Watts
Official
Roy Wood Jr.
Official
Salt-N-Pepa
Official
Sasheer Zamata
Official
T-Pain
Official
The Lonely Island
Official
Third Eye Blind
Official
Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz
Official
Tiffany Haddish
Official
Trevor Noah
Official
Wu-Tang Clan
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Middle of the Map 2018
Middle of the Map Fest 2018

The 8th annual Middle of the Map Festival features 70 bands performing over two days in Kansas City, Missouri. The event goes down June 29th-30th, 2018.

by April 11, 2018, 12:45pm
0 comments
50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies
The 50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies of All Time

Read this list with a candle burning and you will fill your entire Netflix queue.

by
25 comments
Garbage’s Shirley Manson Remembers Her First Concert

The first episode of This Must Be the Gig starts out with our No. 1 Crush.

by
2 comments
Ideas and Music Share the Stage at Las Vegas’ Inaugural Emerge Music + Impact

A festival that understands that ideas and culture and music and community are all closely related.

by March 23, 2018, 11:30am
0 comments
The Lonely Island
The Lonely Island to make live debut at Clusterfest 2018, alongside Jon Stewart, Kyle Mooney and Nathan Fielder

The three-day comedy and music festival goes down in San Francisco this June.

by February 13, 2018, 2:59pm
2 comments
Chris Rock
Chris Rock’s new stand-up special for Netflix will be released tomorrow, on Valentine’s Day

“Chris Rock: Tamborine” will be the comic’s first taped special in 10 years.

by
0 comments
SXSW 2018 announces feature film lineup

John Krasinski, Lynn Shelton, Spike Lee, Andrew Bujalski, and Jody Hill to debut new titles.

by January 31, 2018, 9:50pm
0 comments
The National reveal lineup for 2018 Homecoming Festival: Father John Misty, Feist, The Breeders

Future Islands, Julien Baker, Moses Sumney, and Alvvays among the other acts set to join The National in their hometown of Cincinnati.

by January 08, 2018, 9:58am
0 comments
Boston Calling 2018

Boston Calling, internationally acclaimed and locally grown music festival, returns for its ninth edition and will take place for the second consecutive year at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston (65 North Harvard Street, Boston) on Memorial Day Weekend, May …

by April 16, 2018, 5:13pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo