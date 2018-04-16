Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest 2018

Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest 2018Book tickets
Jun 01 - Jun 03 2018
San Francisco, California (Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium)
$274.50 - $289.50 (GA)
Headlined by Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, The Lonely Island, Trevor Noah and John Mulaney, the first of its kind comedy and music festival features more than 70 comedians and musicians performing across multiple stages. From stand up to podcast recordings and live reads, Clusterfest will bring together a diverse group of established and emerging artists such as Tiffany Haddish, Jim Jefferies, Third Eye Blind, David Cross, Michael Che, Roy Wood Jr., Maria Bamford, Salt-N-Pepa, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, Action Bronson, Desus & Mero, Kyle Mooney & Nathan Fielder’s Video Treasures, This Is Not Happening, Bert Kreischer, Last Podcast on the Left, John Early and Kate Berlant, Alaska Thunderf**k, Manila Luzon, Jinkx Monsoon, and many more.