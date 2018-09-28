ComplexCon 2018

Book tickets

Nov 03 - Nov 04 2018

Long Beach, California (Long Beach Convention Center)

$100 (GA); $300 (VIP)

Official Website

ComplexCon is an expertly curated convention and festival bringing the world of Complex to life. The groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together pop culture, music, art, food, style, sports, innovation, activism, and education. The minds behind Complex have come together with Cultural Director/Executive Chair Pharrell Williams and legendary artist Takashi Murakami to imagine a place where creators, curators and YOU converge to celebrate and shape our culture. ComplexCon 2018 takes place November 3rd and 4th in Long Beach, California.

ComplexCon
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Official
A-Trak
Official
Action Bronson
Official
Future
Official
Jack Harlow
Official
Lil Baby
Official
Michael Christmas
Official
NAV
Official
Pharrell Williams
Official
Rae Sremmurd
Official
Tinashe
Official
Vince Staples
Official
World's Fair
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

