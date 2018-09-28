ComplexCon 2018Book tickets
Nov 03 - Nov 04 2018
Long Beach, California (Long Beach Convention Center)
$100 (GA); $300 (VIP)
ComplexCon is an expertly curated convention and festival bringing the world of Complex to life. The groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together pop culture, music, art, food, style, sports, innovation, activism, and education. The minds behind Complex have come together with Cultural Director/Executive Chair Pharrell Williams and legendary artist Takashi Murakami to imagine a place where creators, curators and YOU converge to celebrate and shape our culture. ComplexCon 2018 takes place November 3rd and 4th in Long Beach, California.