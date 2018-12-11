ComplexCon Chicago 2019

Book tickets

Jul 20 - Jul 21 2019

Chicago, Illinois (McCormick Place)

Official Website

Complex Networks is bringing ComplexCon to Chicago in 2019. The inaugural event takes place July 20 & 21, 2019 at McCormick Place.

ComplexCon
Rumored

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
System of a Down and Tool
Chicago Open Air 2019: System of a Down, Tool, Ghost, and The Prodigy highlight lineup

The two-day festival takes place May 18th-19th at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

by December 11, 2018, 10:00am
1 comment
Chicago Open Air
Chicago Open Air 2019

On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, Chicago Open Air presents sa massive stadium show with headlining sets from chart-topping acts including System Of A Down, Tool, The Prodigy and Ghost, plus more appearances from today’s biggest hard rock …

by
0 comments
Spiritualized announce 2019 USA Tour dates
Spiritualized announces 2019 North American tour

And Nothing Hurt was recently named the tenth best album of the year.

by December 04, 2018, 1:39pm
0 comments
Panda Bear painting by Hugo Oliveira Buoys Album Announcement Dolphins
Panda Bear announces 2019 tour dates

Coming in support of the Animal Collective’s latest solo LP, Buoys.

by November 12, 2018, 10:44am
0 comments
Massive Attack reissuing 1998 Mezzanine album
Massive Attack announce Mezzanine anniversary tour

The legendary trip-hop outfit will tour North America and Europe in 2019.

by October 30, 2018, 8:44am
1 comment
ASAP Rocky Injured Generation Tour Dates 2019
ASAP Rocky announces 2019 “Injured Generation” North American tour

ASAP Mob rapper to hit the road in January and February 2019.

by October 29, 2018, 2:10pm
0 comments
Megadeth Dave Mustaine
Dave Mustaine and Joe Satriani lead “2019 Experience Hendrix Tour” lineup

“The Experience Hendrix Tour”, a celebration of the life and music of rock legend Jimi Hendrix, will return for a U.S. run in spring of 2019.

by October 16, 2018, 2:27pm
0 comments
Misfits
Misfits book April 2019 show at Chicago’s Allstate Arena

The concert marks the sixth show since the classic members reunited in 2016.

by September 14, 2018, 4:56pm
2 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
5 comments
Photos
Submit your photo