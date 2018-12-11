ComplexCon Chicago 2019

ComplexCon Chicago 2019Book tickets
Jul 20 - Jul 21 2019
Chicago, Illinois (McCormick Place)
Complex Networks is bringing ComplexCon to Chicago in 2019. The inaugural event takes place July 20 & 21, 2019 at McCormick Place.
The two-day festival takes place May 18th-19th at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, Chicago Open Air presents sa massive stadium show with headlining sets from chart-topping acts including System Of A Down, Tool, The Prodigy and Ghost, plus more appearances from today’s biggest hard rock …
And Nothing Hurt was recently named the tenth best album of the year.
Coming in support of the Animal Collective’s latest solo LP, Buoys.
The legendary trip-hop outfit will tour North America and Europe in 2019.
ASAP Mob rapper to hit the road in January and February 2019.
“The Experience Hendrix Tour”, a celebration of the life and music of rock legend Jimi Hendrix, will return for a U.S. run in spring of 2019.
The concert marks the sixth show since the classic members reunited in 2016.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.