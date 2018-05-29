Corona Capital 2018

Nov 17 - Nov 18 2018

Mexico City, Mexico (Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez)

Corona Capital is an annual music festival held in Mexico City, taking place in at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The 2018 edition of the festival goes down November 17th-18th.

A R I Z O N A
Official
Bad Sounds
Bad Sounds
Bastille
Bastille
Blank Range
Blank Range
BØRNS
BØRNS
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES
Clairo
Clairo
Deaf Havana
Deaf Havana
Death Cab For Cutie
Official
Friendly Fires
Official
Imagine Dragons
Official
Jai Wolf
Jai Wolf
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis
K.Flay
K.Flay
Khalid
Khalid
Lorde
Lorde
MGMT
MGMT
Manic Street Preachers
Official
Max
Max
Mercury Rev
Mercury Rev
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Official
New Order
New Order
Nine Inch Nails
Official
Now Now
Now Now
Odesza
Odesza
Pale Waves
Pale Waves
Panic at the Disco
Official
Petit Biscuit
Official
Pond
Pond
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII
Robbie Williams
Official
San Fermin
San Fermin
Sasha Sloan
Sasha Sloan
Shannon and the Clams
Official
Sparks
Sparks
Superorganism
Official
The Chemical Brothers
Official
The Kooks
The Kooks
The Lemon Twigs
Official
The Neighbourhood
Official
The War on Drugs
Official
Yonaka
Yonaka
Yungblud
Yungblud

Nine Inch Nails (Heather Kaplan), Lorde (Philip Cosores), and Robbie Williams (Wire)
Corona Capital reveals 2018 lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Robbie Williams to headline

The Chemical Brothers, New Order, Manic Street Preachers, MGMT, CHVRCHES, Death Cab For Cutie, The War on Drugs, and Jenny Lewis are also heading to Mexico City this November.

by May 28, 2018, 3:31pm
0 comments
