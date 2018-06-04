Demon Dayz Los Angeles 2018

Oct 20 - Oct 20 2018

Los Angeles, California (Pico Rivera Sports Arena & Grounds)

$99 (GA); $199-$349 (VIP)

In addition to Gorillaz’s only west coast appearance of 2018, Demon Dayz LA promises an experience like no other: An eclectic lineup of special guests and collaborators from within and beyond the Gorillaz extended family, plus an assortment of surprises, attractions, exclusive merchandise and more—all combining to create an auditory, visual and physical version of the Gorillaz universe for fans to explore. It all goes down October 20th, 2018 at Pico Rivera Sports Arena & Grounds just 10 minutes from downtown Los Angeles.

Demon Dayz 2018
Ana Tijoux
DRAM
Erykah Badu
Gorillaz
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Kilo Kish
Little Simz
The Internet
Tony Allen
