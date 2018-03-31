Desert Daze 2018

Desert Daze 2018Book tickets
Oct 12 - Oct 14 2018
Lake Perris, California (Moreno Beach)
$249 (GA)
Desert Daze returns October 12th – 14th for it’s 7th annual celebration of music, art, culture and nature. This year, inter-dimensional transmissions have summoned Desert Daze to a new location. Lake Perris, nestled between the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains in Moreno Valley, features a beautiful lake, hundreds of acres of natural wonders, several species of local wildlife, desert and costal sage, brush, and cacti.