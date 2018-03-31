Desert Daze 2018

Oct 12 - Oct 14 2018

Lake Perris, California (Moreno Beach)

$249 (GA)

Desert Daze returns October 12th – 14th for it’s 7th annual celebration of music, art, culture and nature. This year, inter-dimensional transmissions have summoned Desert Daze to a new location. Lake Perris, nestled between the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains in Moreno Valley, features a beautiful lake, hundreds of acres of natural wonders, several species of local wildlife, desert and costal sage, brush, and cacti.

A Place to Bury Strangers
All Them Witches
Chelsea Wolfe
Connan Mockasin
Cut Worms
Death Grips [NEW]
Earthless
Ex-Cult
JJUUJJUU
Kevin Morby
Kikagaku Moyo
King Khan & The Shrines
Malcolm Mooney (formerly of Can)
Mary Lattimore
Mercury Rev performing Deserter's Songs
Pond
Preoccupations
Sextile [NEW]
Shannon & The Clams
Sons of Kemet [NEW]
Tame Impala
The Holy Drug Couple
True Widow
Ty Segall and White Fence
Ulrika Spacek [NEW]
Warpaint
Festival schedule is not released yet.

