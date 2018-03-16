Dour Festival 2018

Dour, Belgium (Plaine de la Machine à Feu Dour)

160€ (5-Day Ticket)

Official Website

Dour Festival is an annual music festival in Dour, Belgium. The festival format now consists of five days, seven stages and more than 240 bands and DJ’s. The festival’s acts come from a wide range of genres, such as: electro, rock, drum and bass, pop, R&B, reggae, house, punk, hardcore, metal, hip-hop, indie, techno, and more. Music is played for 17 hours each day, from 12pm until 5am.