Dour Festival 2018

Dour Festival is an annual music festival in Dour, Belgium. The festival format now consists of five days, seven stages and more than 240 bands and DJ’s. The festival’s acts come from a wide range of genres, such as: electro, rock, drum and bass, pop, R&B, reggae, house, punk, hardcore, metal, hip-hop, indie, techno, and more. Music is played for 17 hours each day, from 12pm until 5am.

Action Bronson
Agoria
Alt-J
Atari Teenage Riot [NEW]
BadBadNotGood
Baxter Dury
Ben Klock
Ben UFO
Beth Ditto
Big Boi
Cashmere Cat
Channel One
Chelsea Wolfe
Daphni (DJ Set)
Dave Clarke
Dead Cross
Delta Heavy [NEW]
Denzel Curry
Diplo
Dälek feat. Mats Gustafsson [NEW]
Eyehategod
FIDLAR [NEW]
Fatima Yamaha
Floating Points
Goldlink
Ho99o9
Hollie Cook
Joey Bada$$
Jon Hopkins
Kadavar
Ken Boothe
La Caverne [NEW]
Lena Willikens [NEW]
Little Dragon
Mick Jenkins
Ministry
Modeselektor (DJ Set)
Mogwai
Monolord [NEW]
Moses Boyd
Mount Kimbie
Mr. Oizo
Mura Masa
Nekfeu
Nils Frahm
Noisia (DJ Set)
Odesza
Pallbearer
Pan-Pot
Parcels
Paul Kalkbrenner
Preoccupations
Princess Nokia
Rex Orange County
Rich Brian
Robert Hood
Ross From Friends
Selah Sue
Shame
Shigeto
Slowdive
Son Lux
Soulwax
Sólstafir
Talaboman
The Black Madonna
The Bronx [NEW]
The Chemical Brothers
Thee Oh Sees
Tyler the Creator
U-Roy & Mad Professor
WizKid
Yung Lean
