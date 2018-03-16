Dour Festival 2018

Dour Festival 2018Book tickets
Jul 11 - Jul 15 2018
Dour, Belgium (Plaine de la Machine à Feu Dour)
160€ (5-Day Ticket)
Dour Festival is an annual music festival in Dour, Belgium. The festival format now consists of five days, seven stages and more than 240 bands and DJ’s. The festival’s acts come from a wide range of genres, such as: electro, rock, drum and bass, pop, R&B, reggae, house, punk, hardcore, metal, hip-hop, indie, techno, and more. Music is played for 17 hours each day, from 12pm until 5am.