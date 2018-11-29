Dour Festival 2019

Jul 10 - Jul 14 2019

Dour, Belgium (Plaine de la Machine à Feu Dour)

Dour Festival is an annual music festival in the municipality of Dour, Belgium. Since its creation, the festival has grown to an attendance of about 225,000. The festival format now consists of 5 days, 9 stages and more than 280 bands and DJs. The festival’s acts come from a wide range of genres, such as: electro, rock, drum and bass, pop, R&B, reggae, house, punk, hardcore, metal, hip-hop, indie, techno, and more. The 2019 edition of Dour Festival takes place July 10th-14th.

Dour Festival 2019
ASAP Rocky [NEW]
Official
Disclosure (DJ Set) [NEW]
Official

