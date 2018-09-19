Download Festival Australia 2019

The band’s frontman offers a new status update.
Metallica’s Worldwired tour will continue into 2019.
The legendary thrash metal band’s final trek will hit more regions next year.
The band’s upcoming album will be their ninth studio disc.
The George, WA festival will not take place in 2019 — and its future beyond that remains unclear.
Regarded as one of the most unique and eagerly anticipated cultural gatherings in the world, Big Ears Festival will return in 2019 with its 8th edition, taking place March 21st through March 24th in historic Knoxville, Tennessee.
Plus, the post-punk revivalists will tour this fall alongside The Kills, Car Seat Headrest, and others.
America’s most hyped festival returns to Indio, California next April.
Bassist Jeff Ament also discusses the possibility of box sets for No Code and Yield as well as a 30th anniversary concert in a new interview.