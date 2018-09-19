Download Festival Australia 2019

Mar 09 - Mar 11 2019

Melbourne and Sydney, Australia

In 2019, Download Festival returns to Melbourne, Australia on March 11th and will also head north to serve up a mammoth lineup of sonic brutality and great times to Sydneysiders for the very first time on March 9th.

Download Australia 2019
Alice in Chains
Anthrax
Behemoth
Code Orange
Converge
Ghost
Halestorm
High Tension
I Prevail
Judas Priest
Luca Brasi
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Ozzy Osbourne
Rise Against
Slayer
The Amity Affliction
The Fever 333
War on Women
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

