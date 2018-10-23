Download Festival UK 2019

Florence Rocks is a rock music festival that takes place annually at the Visarno Arena in the Parco delle Cascine in Florence, Italy. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.
The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both …
Rock en Seine a three-day rock music festival, held at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, the Château de Saint-Cloud’s park, west of Paris, inside the garden designed by André Le Nôtre. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down August 23rd-25th.…
Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …
In 2019, Download Festival returns to Melbourne, Australia on March 11th and will also head north to serve up a mammoth lineup of sonic brutality and great times to Sydneysiders for the very first time on March 9th.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.