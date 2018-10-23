Download Festival UK 2019

Book tickets

Jun 14 - Jun 16 2019

Leicestershire, England (Donington Park)

Official Website

Download Festival is a British rock festival, held annually at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. It is the most popular British summer rock and heavy metal festival and has hosted some of the genre’s biggest names. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 14th-16th.

Other years
Download Fest UK 2019
Def Leppard (performing Hysteria)
Official
Die Antwoord
Official
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Official
Opeth
Official
Power Trip
Official
Reel Big Fish
Official
Rob Zombie
Official
Skindred
Official
Slash with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
Official
Slipknot
Official
Starset
Official
Tesla
Official
The Amity Affliction
Official
Tool
Official
Trivium
Official
Underoath
Official
Whitesnake
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Firenze Rocks
Firenze Rocks 2019

Florence Rocks is a rock music festival that takes place annually at the Visarno Arena in the Parco delle Cascine in Florence, Italy. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });

by October 23, 2018, 4:42pm
0 comments
Slipknot unveil dates for 2019 European tour

The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.

by
0 comments
Tool
Tool announce 2019 Europe tour

The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.

by
0 comments
Rock am Ring Rock im Park
Rock am Ring & Rock im Park 2019

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both …

by
0 comments
Rock en Seine 2019
Rock en Seine 2019

Rock en Seine a three-day rock music festival, held at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, the Château de Saint-Cloud’s park, west of Paris, inside the garden designed by André Le Nôtre. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down August 23rd-25th.…

by October 18, 2018, 10:51am
0 comments
Exit Festival 2019
EXIT Festival 2019

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …

by October 16, 2018, 8:25pm
0 comments
Coachella 2019
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …

by October 15, 2018, 1:35pm
1 comment
Download Australia 2019
Download Festival Australia 2019

In 2019, Download Festival returns to Melbourne, Australia on March 11th and will also head north to serve up a mammoth lineup of sonic brutality and great times to Sydneysiders for the very first time on March 9th.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

by September 18, 2018, 10:04pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
2 comments
Photos
Download Fest UK 2019
Submit your photo