Dreamville Festival 2018

Sep 15 - Sep 15 2018

Raleigh, North Carolina (Dorothea Dix Park)

$59 (1-Day); $99 (VIP)

J. Cole, in partnership with his own Dreamville Records and the Texas-based ScoreMore Shows, has announced the Dreamville Festival. The one-day festival is slated to make its debut on Saturday, September 15 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, which is roughly a one-hour drive from his hometown in Fayetteville, NC.

The festival looks to offer attendees a special celebration of local music, culture, food and art, along with a highly-curated selection of music performers from J. Cole himself that blends together some of today’s biggest national acts with exciting up-and-comers.

J. Cole [NEW]
