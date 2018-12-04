Electric Forest 2019

Jun 27 - Jun 29 2019

Rothbury, Michigan (Double JJ Resort)

$324.75 (GA)

Electric Forest Festival is a d, multi-genre event with a focus on electronic and jam band genres, held in Rothbury, Michigan, at the Double JJ Resort. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 27-30th.

Electric Forest 2019
12th Planet
Official
Alison Wonderland
Official
Bassnectar
Official
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Official
BloodPop
Official
Bob Moses
Official
BoomBox
Official
CHON
Official
Caspa
Official
Cautious Clay
Official
Claude VonStroke
Official
Cuco
Official
Daya
Official
Dr. Fresch
Official
Ekali
Official
Escort
Official
Fury + MC Dino
Official
Ganja White Night
Official
Gorgon City
Official
Gramatik
Official
Hippie Sabotage
Official
Honey Dijon
Official
Horse Meat Disco
Official
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Official
Ilo Ilo
Official
Jayda G
Official
Kygo
Official
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Official
Lettuce
Official
Little Simz
Official
Mansionair
Official
Minnesota
Official
NGHTMRE & SLANDER PRESENT: GUD VIBRATIONS PNUMA (LIVE)
Rumored
Odesza
Official
Orchard Lounge
Official
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Official
Quinn CXII
Official
STS9
Official
Saba
Official
Seven Lions
Official
Snails
Official
T-Pain
Official
TAUK
Official
TOKiMONSTA
Official
The Knocks
Official
The Nth Power presents: Earth, Wind & Power
Official
The Polish Ambassador
Official
The String Cheese Incident
Official
Tierra Whack
Official
Twiddle
Official
Whethan
Official
Yotto
Official
Zeds Dead
Official

Electric Forest 2019
