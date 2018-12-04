Electric Forest 2019

Related Articles

Newport Folk Festival 2019 Newport Folk Fest is an American folk-oriented music festival in Newport, Rhode Island, which began in July 1959. The festival is often considered one of the first modern music festivals in America and remains a focal point in the ever-expanding … by Alex Young

Dour Festival 2019 Dour Festival is an annual music festival in the municipality of Dour, Belgium. Since its creation, the festival has grown to an attendance of about 225,000. The festival format now consists of 5 days, 9 stages and more than 280 … by Alex Young

Hangout Music Festival 2019 Set on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, Hangout Fest is music’s most luxurious weekend. With pools that front the Hangout Main Stage and hammocks lining the beach, fans can catch their favorite musicians in unparalleled comfort and proximity. … by Alex Young

Tinderbox Festival 2019 Tinderbox is Denmark’s new city festival. Taking place June 27th-29th, close to 40,000 guests are expected to make their way to Tusindårsskoven (The Thousand Year Forest) in the city of Odense to participate in Tinderbox, which will bring some of … by Alex Young

Gasparilla Music Festival 2019 The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a Florida non-profit corporation that organizes an annual music festival in downtown Tampa the second weekend of March and supports music education throughout its Recycled Tunes program. The 2019 festival takes place in Curtis Hixon … by Alex Young