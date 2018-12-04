Electric Forest 2019

Newport Folk Fest is an American folk-oriented music festival in Newport, Rhode Island, which began in July 1959. The festival is often considered one of the first modern music festivals in America and remains a focal point in the ever-expanding …
Dour Festival is an annual music festival in the municipality of Dour, Belgium. Since its creation, the festival has grown to an attendance of about 225,000. The festival format now consists of 5 days, 9 stages and more than 280 …
The band’s first non-festival dates in two years — but there are only three of them.
Set on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, Hangout Fest is music’s most luxurious weekend. With pools that front the Hangout Main Stage and hammocks lining the beach, fans can catch their favorite musicians in unparalleled comfort and proximity. …
Tinderbox is Denmark’s new city festival. Taking place June 27th-29th, close to 40,000 guests are expected to make their way to Tusindårsskoven (The Thousand Year Forest) in the city of Odense to participate in Tinderbox, which will bring some of …
The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a Florida non-profit corporation that organizes an annual music festival in downtown Tampa the second weekend of March and supports music education throughout its Recycled Tunes program. The 2019 festival takes place in Curtis Hixon …
The Big Ears Music Festival returns to historic downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, for its eighth edition March 21–24, 2019. During the last decade, Big Ears has developed a reputation for presenting preeminent musical pioneers and cutting-edge innovators from a wide swath …
J. Cole will still close out the event, but a new lineup is expected to be announced.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.