Electric Picnic 2018

Their first full trek behind last year’s self-titled album.
The first solo single of 2018 from the Atlanta rapper.
Celebrating its eleven-year anniversary, Roots Picnic once again aligns music, art, fashion, comedy, wellness, and consciousness into a cultural experience unlike anything else on the scene. Roots Picnic remains known for careful curation that unites music’s hottest acts, influencers, tastemakers, …
De La Soul, Little Simz, Bootie Brown, and more will join the band on their March trek.
Including stops at the Hollywood Palladium, SummerStage, and Red Rocks.
Some very special shows in support of LCD’s American Dream.
Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe round out the 2018 class.
The 400-page songbook will feature lyrics and chords to over 160 songs as well as new artwork from Stanley Donwood.
Nina Simone, Depeche Mode, and Judas Priest are among the other finalists.