Electric Picnic 2018

Aug 31 - Sep 02 2018

Stradbally, Irealnd (Stradbally Hall)

€250.00 (GA)

Electric Picnic is an annual arts-and-music festival which has been staged since 2004 at Stradbally Hall in Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland. The Picnic has been described as “Ireland’s version of Glastonbury.” The 2018 edition goes down August 31st – September 2nd.

Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip)
Ben Howard
Benjamin Clementine
CHVRCHES
Cigarettes After Sex
Dermot Kennedy
Dua Lipa
Field Music
Friendly Fires
Gang of Youths
Garbage
George Ezra
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Jungle
Kendrick Lamar
King Krule
La Femme
Lucy Dacus
Massive Attack
Mount Kimbie
N.E.R.D.
Nina Kraviz
Peggy Gou
Sevdaliza
Sigrid
St. Vincent
Stefflon Don
The Blaze
The Kooks
Tom Misch
Wolf Alice
Yellow Days
