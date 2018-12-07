Epicenter Festival 2019

Primavera Sound is a music festival that takes place between the end of May and beginning of June in Barcelona, Spain. The 2019 edition takes place May 30th – June 1st.
The festival has always succeeded in bringing together in …
Artists will be revealed on December 10th for the new rock festival.
The Best Kept Secret festival is a three-day music festival held inside the Safaripark Beekse Bergen, within the village of Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down May 31st – June 2nd.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
The inaugural Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival replaces the long-standing Rock On The Range, America’s largest and most acclaimed rock festival, which routinely sold out over its 12-year span. Sonic Temple debuts at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on …
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival returns this May 24-27, 2019 to Las Vegas for Round XXI of the best punk rock and bowling party on the planet! For the past 20 years, no music festival has carved out as …
The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.
All Points East is a ten day event in East London’s beautiful Victoria Park encompassing a three day music festival, community focused programme of midweek entertainment and three huge APE Presents headline shows. The 2019 edition of the festival goes …
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is an annual celebration of the music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The 2019 edition, the festival’s 50th anniversary, takes place April 25th – 28th and May 2nd – 5th.
googletag.cmd.push(function()
…
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.