EXIT Festival 2018

Jul 12 - Jul 15 2018

Novi Sad, Serbia (Petrovaradin)

£98.00 (Festival Pass); £242.00 (VIP)

Exit is an award-winning summer music festival which is held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in the city of Novi Sad, Serbia. The festival was founded in 2000 in the University park as a student movement, fighting for democracy and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans. After the Yugoslavian general election in 2000, Exit moved to the Petrovaradin fortress in 2001. Social responsibility is still key aspect of the festival activities.

Adam Beyer b2b Ida Engberg
Alice Merton
Ben Klock
Carl Craig
David Guetta
Dog Eat Dog
Grace Jones
Idles
Jax Jones
LP
Maceo Plex
Madball
Migos
Nina Kraviz
Ofenbach
Richie Hawtin
Sevdaliza
Slapshot
Slaves
Solomun
Tale of Us
The Adolescents
Ziggy Marley
