EXIT Festival 2018

Novi Sad, Serbia (Petrovaradin)

£98.00 (Festival Pass); £242.00 (VIP)

Official Website

Exit is an award-winning summer music festival which is held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in the city of Novi Sad, Serbia. The festival was founded in 2000 in the University park as a student movement, fighting for democracy and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans. After the Yugoslavian general election in 2000, Exit moved to the Petrovaradin fortress in 2001. Social responsibility is still key aspect of the festival activities.