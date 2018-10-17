EXIT Festival 2019

Book tickets

Jul 04 - Jul 07 2019

Novi Sad, Serbia (Petrovaradin Fortress)

99 EUR (GA)

Official Website

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with 40+ stages and zones in moats, trenches and even tunnels. EXIT Festival 2019 will take place from July 4th-7th, 2019

Other years
Exit Festival 2019
The Cure [NEW]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Rock Werchter 2019
Rock Werchter 2019

Rock Werchter is four days, four stages with the biggest headliners, young talents, raging rockers, incredible singer-songwriters, new names and the coolest beats around. Rock Werchter books acts from all kinds of genres. In 2019 Belgium’s largest summer festival takes …

by October 16, 2018, 10:24am
0 comments
Coachella 2019
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …

by October 15, 2018, 1:35pm
1 comment
Megacruise
Inaugural Megacruise to feature Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament and more

The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.

by October 10, 2018, 9:55am
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
0 comments
Big Ears Fest 2019
Big Ears Festival 2019

The Big Ears Music Festival returns to historic downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, for its eighth edition March 21–24, 2019. During the last decade, Big Ears has developed a reputation for presenting preeminent musical pioneers and cutting-edge innovators from a wide swath …

by
0 comments
Disturbed
Disturbed reveal initial cities for 2019 North American “Evolution Tour”

The band will be supporting its seventh album, Evolution, due October 19th.

by September 17, 2018, 2:49pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
2 comments
KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019
KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

by April 06, 2018, 11:15am
3 comments
Photos
Exit Festival 2019
Submit your photo