Fabulous Festival 2010

Fabulous Festival 2010Book tickets
Oct 31 - Oct 31 2010
Las Vegas, Nevada (Orleans Arena)
$70 (GENERAL); $165 (VIP)
Oct 31 - Oct 31 2010
Las Vegas, Nevada (Orleans Arena)
$70 (GENERAL); $165 (VIP)
Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place during March in the city of Miami, Florida. The festival was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and is named after the 1997 Depeche …
Established in 1998, Pickathon is an independent, all-ages & family-friendly music festival hosted on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, OR, just 30 minutes outside of Downtown Portland. Taking place over the course of four days in early August, attendees enjoy …
Ti Amo NYC! A Very “Speciale” Night with Phoenix will feature special guests, gelato, and more.
The Knife’s Karin Dreijer is on the bill for this year’s Lightning in a Bottle festival in Bradley, California.
A closer look at this year’s highlights, lowlights, omissions, and potential guests.
An official lineup announcement is expected in early January.
The Corona Capital Festival has established itself as the most important international music gathering in Mexico. Since its birth in 2010, Corona Capital has grown with its public; created a unique space to gather the talent of emerging bands, acts …
Rolling Loud Festival is one of rap’s premier music festival experiences. The festival was the brainchild of co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler, who began organizing shows under their concert production brand Dope Entertainment in 2010. The two created Rolling …
Collection of B-sides, demos, and rarities consists of 12 tracks recorded over the last seven years.