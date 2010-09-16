Fabulous Festival 2010

Oct 31 - Oct 31 2010

Las Vegas, Nevada (Orleans Arena)

$70 (GENERAL); $165 (VIP)

Bad Boy Bill
Beej
Claude VonStroke
Crusher Sound System
DJ Reza
Danny Love
Designer Drugs
Eddie Halliwell
John Huntington
Plastician
Sonic C
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

