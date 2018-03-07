Festival d’été de Québec 2018

Related Articles

Montebello Rockfest 2018 Montebello Rockfest, formerly known as Amnesia Rockfest, is an outdoor rock, punk, metal, alternative, ska and hardcore music festival, that takes place each June in Montebello, Quebec, Canada. Founded in 2005 by then 17-year-old local resident Alex Martel, it has … by Alex Young

Osheaga Festival 2018 The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is a multi-day indie music festival in Montreal, Quebec, that is held annually at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène every summer. Over the course of several days, over 100 bands will take to the … by Alex Young