Festival d’été de Québec 2018

Jul 05 - Jul 15 2018

Quebec City, Quebec (Multiple Venues)

$100 CA (Festival Pass)

Festival d’été de Québec (Quebec City Summer Fest) returns to 10 indoor and outdoor venues in the world heritage UNESCO site of Québec City from July 5 – 15. One of the oldest music festivals in North America, the programming for this summer’s musical extravaganza will once again present a dedicated diversity of international headliners, Grammy Award-winners, Billboard chart-toppers, and tomorrow’s big names, as well as a unique opportunity to discover top Canadian and Québécois talent. Quebec City Summer Fest has also enriched its venues by the recent addition of more screens and enhanced sound on its outdoor stages, all while maintaining a phenomenally affordable ticket price.

Other years
Avenged Sevenfold
Official
Beck
Official
Bonobo
Official
Brockhampton
Official
Busta Rhymes
Official
Car Seat Headrest
Official
Charlotte Cardin
Official
Chromeo
Official
Con Brio
Official
Cyndi Lauper
Official
Dave Matthews Band
Official
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Official
Foo Fighters
Official
Frank Turner
Official
Future
Official
Girls in Hawaii
Official
Gorgon City
Official
Greta Van Fleet
Official
Jain
Official
Jethro Tull
Official
John Butler Trio
Official
London On Da Track
Official
Lorde
Official
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Official
M. Ward
Official
METZ
Official
Milk & Bone
Official
Neil Young
Official
Oh Wonder
Official
PUP
Official
Pale Grey
Official
Passenger
Official
Phoenix
Official
Pierre Lapointe
Official
R.L. Boyce
Official
Shame
Official
Shawn Mendes
Official
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Official
Sturgill Simpson
Official
Sum 41
Official
The Chainsmokers
Official
The Funk Hunters
Official
The Soul Rebels
Official
The War on Drugs
Official
The Weeknd
Official
Tory Lanez
Official
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

