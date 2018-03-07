Festival d’été de Québec 2018

Festival d’été de Québec 2018Book tickets
Jul 05 - Jul 15 2018
Quebec City, Quebec (Multiple Venues)
$100 CA (Festival Pass)
Festival d’été de Québec (Quebec City Summer Fest) returns to 10 indoor and outdoor venues in the world heritage UNESCO site of Québec City from July 5 – 15. One of the oldest music festivals in North America, the programming for this summer’s musical extravaganza will once again present a dedicated diversity of international headliners, Grammy Award-winners, Billboard chart-toppers, and tomorrow’s big names, as well as a unique opportunity to discover top Canadian and Québécois talent. Quebec City Summer Fest has also enriched its venues by the recent addition of more screens and enhanced sound on its outdoor stages, all while maintaining a phenomenally affordable ticket price.