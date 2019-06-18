Festival d’été de Québec 2019

Quebec City, Quebec (Various Artists)

$105 (GA)

Festival d’été de Québec, Canada’s most important outdoor music festival, is set in modern, yet historic and picturesque Québec City. With global attendance usually topping more than one million entries each season, the Festival celebrates music for 11 days in July at 10 indoor and outdoor venues. It offers the perfect setting to discover up-and-coming artists and enjoy world-renowned stars. The festival prides itself on its multi-genre line-up: overall eclectic, yet carefully curated per evening and stage!