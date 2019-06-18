Festival d’été de Québec 2019

Jul 04 - Jul 14 2019

Quebec City, Quebec (Various Artists)

$105 (GA)

Festival d’été de Québec, Canada’s most important outdoor music festival, is set in modern, yet historic and picturesque Québec City. With global attendance usually topping more than one million entries each season, the Festival celebrates music for 11 days in July at 10 indoor and outdoor venues. It offers the perfect setting to discover up-and-coming artists and enjoy world-renowned stars. The festival prides itself on its multi-genre line-up: overall eclectic, yet carefully curated per evening and stage!

Charlotte Cardin
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
A Day to Remember
A Flock of Seagulls [NEW]
Alt-J
Anémone
Bahamas
Ben Caplan
Between the Buried and Me
Bishop Briggs
Blink-182
Buddy Guy
Claude Dubois
Connan Mockasin
Corey Hart [NEW]
Courtney Barnett
Daniel Caesar
Diplo
Emilie Kahn
Eric Lapointe
Flora Cash
Golden Down Arkestra
Gucci Mane [NEW]
Hawthorne Heights
Imagine Dragons
Jake Clemons [NEW]
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin
Jazz Cartier [NEW]
Jean-Michel Blais
July Talk
Killswitch Engage
Kongos
Koriass
Kygo
Leikel47
Level 42
Lil Pump
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Logic
Loud
Loud Luxury
Loud Luxury [NEW]
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mariah Carey
Mercury Rev
Milk & Bone
Nick Murphy
Reignwolf [NEW]
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Salif Keita
Saves the Day
Sir Sly
Slipknot
Songhoy Blues
Taking Back Sunday
Ten Foot Pole
The Glorious Sons
The Offspring
The Planet Smashers
The Strumbellas
Tobi
Twenty One Pilots
U.S. Girls
Village People [NEW]
Voivod
Yungblud
