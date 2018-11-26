Festival Estereo Picnic 2019

Apr 05 - Apr 07 2019

Bogotá, Colombia (Parque Deportivo)

Festival Estereo Picnic (Stereo Picnic) will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Bogotá, Colombia from April 5th-7th, 2019.

Other years
Estereo Picnic
Alcolirykoz
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Carlos Sadness
Official
Cuckoo
Official
DJ Koze
Official
Disclosure (DJ Set)
Official
Esteman
Official
FIDLAR
Official
Interpol
Official
Jon Hopkins
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
Khruangbin
Official
Niche Group
Official
Nicola Cruz
Official
Odess
Official
Portugal. the Man
Official
Pot
Official
Rap Bang Club
Official
Rhye
Official
Rufus Du Sol
Official
Sam Smith
Official
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Official
St. Vincent
Official
The 1975
Official
The Spirits
Official
Twenty One Pilots
Official
Ximena Sarinana
Official
Years & Years
Official
ZHU
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Estereo Picnic
