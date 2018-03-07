Field Trip Music & Arts Festival 2018

A new leg of US dates scheduled for September and October, including a run of East Coast shows stretching from Maine to Florida.
The Talking Heads frontman supports his newly released album, American Utopia.
The lineup includes Death Cab for Cutie, Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples, tUnE-yArDs, and more.
In a lush setting steeped in beauty, drama and history we bring you the very first chapter of All Together Now. This brand new August Bank Holiday festival will offer a weekend of freedom and escapism through music, spoken word, …
The Open’er Festival is a music festival which takes place on the North coast of Poland, in Gdynia. The main organizer of the festival is the concert agency Alter Art.
Festival No.6 is an intimate, bespoke banquet of music, arts and culture, taking place over the weekend of the 6-9 September in the magical village of Portmeirion, Wales, home of the cult TV series The Prisoner. With many more music …
Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.
The first live performance of the Lullabies to Paralyze track in 12 years.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley, in the Colorado Desert. It was co-founded by Paul Tollett …