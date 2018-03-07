Field Trip Music & Arts Festival 2018

Related Articles

All Together Now Festival 2018 In a lush setting steeped in beauty, drama and history we bring you the very first chapter of All Together Now. This brand new August Bank Holiday festival will offer a weekend of freedom and escapism through music, spoken word, … by Alex Young

Open’er Festival 2018 The Open’er Festival is a music festival which takes place on the North coast of Poland, in Gdynia. The main organizer of the festival is the concert agency Alter Art. googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);

}); … by Alex Young

Festival No. 6 2018 Festival No.6 is an intimate, bespoke banquet of music, arts and culture, taking place over the weekend of the 6-9 September in the magical village of Portmeirion, Wales, home of the cult TV series The Prisoner. With many more music … by Alex Young