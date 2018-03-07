Field Trip Music & Arts Festival 2018

Jun 02 - Jun 03 2018

Toronto, Ontario (Historic Fort York & Garrison Common)

$80 (1-Day); $125 (2-Day); $200 (VIP)

Field Trip Music & Arts Festival is a recurring event held annually in Toronto, Ontario, staged by Arts and Crafts Records.

Allan Rayman
Official
Allie X
Official
Alvvays
Official
Bahamas
Official
Charlotte Cardin
Official
Cuco
Official
Deer Tick
Official
Haerts
Official
Jacob Banks
Official
Japandroids
Official
Metric
Official
Middle Kids
Official
Noname
Official
Reuben and the Dark
Official
The Barr Brothers
Official
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Official
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

No comments
