Firenze Rocks 2019

The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both …
Download Festival is a British rock festival, held annually at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. It is the most popular British summer rock and heavy metal festival and has hosted some of the genre’s biggest names. The 2019 edition of …
Rock en Seine a three-day rock music festival, held at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, the Château de Saint-Cloud’s park, west of Paris, inside the garden designed by André Le Nôtre. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down August 23rd-25th.…
Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …
J. Cole will still close out the event, but a new lineup is expected to be announced.
The festival was to feature SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, and Nelly, along with J. Cole.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.