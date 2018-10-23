Firenze Rocks 2019

Jun 13 - Jun 16 2019

Florence, Italy (Visarno Arena)

Florence Rocks is a rock music festival that takes place annually at the Visarno Arena in the Parco delle Cascine in Florence, Italy. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.

Firenze Rocks
Ed Sheeran
The Cure
Tool
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Firenze Rocks
