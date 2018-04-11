Float Fest 2018

Jul 21 - Jul 22 2018

Martindale, Texas (Cool River Ranch)

$79 (1-Day); $119 (2-Day); $449 (VIP)

Float Fest is an annual music festival on the San Marcos River in San Marcos, Texas. The 2018 edition goes down July 21st and 22nd.

A Giant Dog
Bassnectar
Blackillac
Bun B
Cashmere Cat
Com Truise
Glass Animals
Joywave
Lil Wayne
Modest Mouse
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Run the Jewels
Snoop Dogg
Tame Impala
The Suffers
Toadies
White Denim
