Float Fest 2018

Middle of the Map Fest 2018 The 8th annual Middle of the Map Festival features 70 bands performing over two days in Kansas City, Missouri. The event goes down June 29th-30th, 2018. by Alex Young

FYF Fest 2018 FYF Fest i an annual three-day music festival held at the Los Angeles Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is now soley produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The … by Alex Young

Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival is a three-day independent music festival staged each summer by Pitchfork Media. The 2018 edition goes down July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park. googletag.cmd.push(function() {

}); … by Alex Young

Beale Street Music Festival 2018 One of America’s longest running music festivals celebrates its 42nd annual edition May 4- 6, 2018. Known for a broad diversity of talent and a wide spectrum of musical genres, the Beale Street Music Festival features 60 + artists on … by Alex Young

Secret Solstice 2018 Secret Solstice is a multi-genre music festival taking place in Reykjavík, Iceland. The sixth edition goes down June 21st-24th, 2018. googletag.cmd.push(function() {

}); … by Alex Young