Float Fest 2018

The 8th annual Middle of the Map Festival features 70 bands performing over two days in Kansas City, Missouri. The event goes down June 29th-30th, 2018.
FYF Fest i an annual three-day music festival held at the Los Angeles Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is now soley produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The …
The xx, St. Vincent, Glassjaw, The Breeders, Charlotte Gainsburg, and Destroyer (solo) are some of the other notable acts playing the Los Angeles festival.
Amenra will also take part in the 14-date summer trek.
Pitchfork Music Festival is a three-day independent music festival staged each summer by Pitchfork Media. The 2018 edition goes down July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park.
…
The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, Blood Orange, and Japandroids are also set to play the Chicago festival.
One of America’s longest running music festivals celebrates its 42nd annual edition May 4- 6, 2018.
Known for a broad diversity of talent and a wide spectrum of musical genres, the Beale Street Music Festival features 60 + artists on …
Secret Solstice is a multi-genre music festival taking place in Reykjavík, Iceland. The sixth edition goes down June 21st-24th, 2018.
…
The ultimate South East Asian festival, We The Fest returns to Indonesia’s colourful capital of Jakarta for its fifth annual edition from July 20th-22nd, 2018.
…