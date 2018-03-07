Flow Festival 2018

Helsinki, Finland (Suvilahti)

195€ (General Admission)

Official Website

With a high-quality and revered lineup of musical heavyweights and a plethora of diverse culture and creativity, Flow Festival Helsinki is set to be the defining European festival of the summer.

One of the planet’s most forward thinking festivals, Flow combines music, art, culture, culinary excellence and sustainability. The festival has an outstanding reputation for presenting some of the globe’s most pioneering artists in a jaw dropping, industrial space in Helsinki – Europe’s capital of cool.