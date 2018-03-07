Flow Festival 2018

Book tickets

Aug 10 - Aug 12 2018

Helsinki, Finland (Suvilahti)

195€ (General Admission)

Official Website

With a high-quality and revered lineup of musical heavyweights and a plethora of diverse culture and creativity, Flow Festival Helsinki is set to be the defining European festival of the summer.

One of the planet’s most forward thinking festivals, Flow combines music, art, culture, culinary excellence and sustainability. The festival has an outstanding reputation for presenting some of the globe’s most pioneering artists in a jaw dropping, industrial space in Helsinki – Europe’s capital of cool.

Alice Glass [NEW]
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Bonobo
Official
Brockhampton
Official
Charlotte Gainsbourg [NEW]
Official
D.A.F. [NEW]
Official
Fever Ray
Official
Fleet Foxes
Official
Fred Ventura
Official
Grizzly Bear
Official
Helena Hauff
Official
Jorja Smith [NEW]
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
Kevin Morby
Official
Lykke Li
Official
Moodymann
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Noname [NEW]
Official
Olavi Uusivirta
Official
Patti Smith
Official
Shame
Official
Sigrid
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Susanne Sundfør [NEW]
Official
Tangerine Dream [NEW]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

