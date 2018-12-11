Flow Festival 2019

Helsinki, Finland (Suvilahti)

205€ (General Admission)

Official Website

Flow Festival is an urban music and arts festival in Helsinki, Finland. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled for August 9th-11th.

The music presented at Flow Festival is a varied selection of artists from indie rock to soul and jazz and from folk to contemporary club sounds – from both the Finnish and the international scene. In addition to music, Flow Festival is about urban spaces, visual arts, film screenings, talks, design as well as food and drinks. The event takes place at a defunct Suvilahti power plant and its industrial surroundings in downtown Helsinki’s immediate vicinity.