Flow Festival 2019

Aug 09 - Aug 11 2019

Helsinki, Finland (Suvilahti)

Flow Festival is an urban music and arts festival in Helsinki, Finland. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled for August 9th-11th.

The music presented at Flow Festival is a varied selection of artists from indie rock to soul and jazz and from folk to contemporary club sounds – from both the Finnish and the international scene. In addition to music, Flow Festival is about urban spaces, visual arts, film screenings, talks, design as well as food and drinks. The event takes place at a defunct Suvilahti power plant and its industrial surroundings in downtown Helsinki’s immediate vicinity.

Flow Fest 2019
Amnesia Scanner
Official
Cupcakke
Official
Father John Misty
Official
Gasellit
Official
Makaya McCraven
Official
Mitski
Official
Modeselektor
Official
Robyn
Official
Tame Impala
Official
The Cure
Official
Yves Tumor
Official

by December 07, 2018, 11:54am

