FloydFest 2019

The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
The show is the first 2019 gig announced for Slipknot, who are planning a new album and tour next year.
Presented by KISS Country 99.9, the 34th annual Chili CookOff is the biggest country music festival & chili competition in South Florida. The 2019 Chili CookOff is Saturday, January 26t, 2019.
The first batch of discs comes out in November 2018, followed by future releases in 2019.
The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.
The band’s frontman offers a new status update.
The legendary thrash metal band’s final trek will hit more regions next year.
The show is being produced by one of the creators of “The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil”.