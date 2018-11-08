FloydFest 2019

Jul 24 - Jul 28 2019

Floyd, Virginia (Blue Ridge Mountains)

$180 - $230 (GA)

FloydFest is a 5-day celebration of music & art nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia featuring over 100 performers across 8+ stages. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 24th-2018.

FloydFest 2019
Brandi Carlile
Fantastic Negrito
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
Keller Williams' Grateful Grass featuring Love Canon
Margo Price
Nora Jane Struthers
Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band
The String Cheese Incident
Tyler Childers
Festival schedule is not released yet.

FloydFest 2019
