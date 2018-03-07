Forbidden Fruit Festival 2018

Jun 02 - Jun 04 2018

Dublin, Ireland (The Royal Hospital)

€162.50 (3-Day Pass)

Forbidden Fruit is an annual music festival taking place over the June Bank Holiday in Dublin, Ireland.

Agoria
Bicep
Bonobo
Earl Sweatshirt [NEW]
Floating Points [NEW]
Four Tet [NEW]
George FitzGerald [NEW]
Glass Animals
Grizzly Bear
Hookworms
Idris Elba [NEW]
Justice
Mike D (DJ Set) [NEW]
Richie Hawtin [NEW]
Spoon
Stephan Bodzin
Superorganism
Tensnake
The War on Drugs
Thundercat
Unknown Mortal Orchestra [NEW]
Vince Staples
Warpaint
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

