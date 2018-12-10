Forbidden Fruit Festival 2019

INmusic Festival is Croatia’s largest open-air festival. The festival takes place in Zagreb on the island of Jarun Lake. The 2019 festival takes place June 24th-26th.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
Open’er is a music festival taking place on the north coast of Poland. The 2019 festival goes down July 2nd-5th.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
Melt! Festival is one of the biggest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 19th-21st.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
Florida-based event promises to return in 2020.
Festival NRMAL is an annual music festival taking place in Mexico City, Mexico. The 2019 edition is scheduled for March 2nd.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.
The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.