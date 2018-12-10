Forbidden Fruit Festival 2019

Jun 01 - Jun 03 2019

Dublin, Ireland (Royal Hospital)

Forbidden Fruit Festival marks the start of the summer festival season, and the gorgeous grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art will once again play host to this hotly anticipated three-day festival. The 2019 event takes place June 1st-3rd.

Other years
Forbidden Fruit Fest 2019
Daniel Avery
Official
Danny Brown
Official
Elbow
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Homeshake
Official
Jon Hopkins
Official
Maribou State
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Paul Kalkbrenner
Official
Polo & Pan
Official
Ross From Friends
Official
Saint Sister
Official
Skepta
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

