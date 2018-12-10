Forbidden Fruit Festival 2019

Related Articles

INmusic Festival 2019 INmusic Festival is Croatia’s largest open-air festival. The festival takes place in Zagreb on the island of Jarun Lake. The 2019 festival takes place June 24th-26th. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); }); … by Alex Young

Open’er Festival 2019 Open’er is a music festival taking place on the north coast of Poland. The 2019 festival goes down July 2nd-5th. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); }); … by Alex Young

Melt! Festival 2019 Melt! Festival is one of the biggest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 19th-21st. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); }); … by Alex Young