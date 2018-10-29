Fortress Festival 2019

Book tickets

Apr 27 - Apr 28 2019

Forth Worth, Texas (Modern Art Museum)

$109 (GA); $229 (VIP)

Official Website

Taking place in the highly renowned Cultural District of Fort Worth and in partnership with the internationally acclaimed Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Fortress Festival will again offer music-lovers – both locally and from across the country – a boutique festival-going experience celebrating music, art and culture. The 2019 edition goes down April 27th and 28th.

Other years
Fortress Fest 2019
Abhi the Nomad
Official
Adrian Stresow
Official
Bobby Sessions
Official
Leon Bridges
Official
Luna Luna
Official
Red Shahan
Official
Sailor Poon
Official
Tank and the Bangas
Official
The Bright Light Social Hour
Official
The Cush
Official
War Party
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Coachella 2019
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …

by October 29, 2018, 10:17am
1 comment
NOS Alive 2019
NOS Alive Festival 2019

NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });

by
0 comments
Sweetwater 420
SweetWater 420 Fest 2019

The SweetWater 420 Fest is an annual three-day craft beer, music and arts festival formerly held in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The Earth Day inspired festival features live music, local art, standup comedy, food trucks, craft beer tasting and a …

by October 23, 2018, 6:26pm
0 comments
Colours of Ostrava
Colours of Ostrava 2019

Colours of Ostrava is an international, multi-genre music festival organized annually in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The festival’s lineup boasts over 450 acts across 21 open and covered stages, including concerts, discussions, theatre performances, films, workshops as well as art activities. …

by October 18, 2018, 11:03am
0 comments
Wilco Solid Sound 2019
Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival 2019

Solid Sound, Wilco’s Music and Arts Festival, returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts June 28-30, 2019. Conceived by Wilco and inaugurated in 2010, Solid Sound will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic, …

by October 16, 2018, 10:38am
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
0 comments
III Points Festival 2019

III Points Music & Arts returns February 15th-17, 2019. With over 100 musical performers and sets running until 5:00 a.m. each night, III Points blends visual art, film, food and style in Miami’s vibrant Wynwood Arts District. In addition to …

by
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
3 comments
Photos
Fortress Fest 2019
Submit your photo