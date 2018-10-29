Fortress Festival 2019

Related Articles

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019 The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April … by Alex Young

NOS Alive Festival 2019 NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th. … by Alex Young

SweetWater 420 Fest 2019 The SweetWater 420 Fest is an annual three-day craft beer, music and arts festival formerly held in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The Earth Day inspired festival features live music, local art, standup comedy, food trucks, craft beer tasting and a … by Alex Young

Colours of Ostrava 2019 Colours of Ostrava is an international, multi-genre music festival organized annually in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The festival’s lineup boasts over 450 acts across 21 open and covered stages, including concerts, discussions, theatre performances, films, workshops as well as art activities. … by Alex Young

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival 2019 Solid Sound, Wilco’s Music and Arts Festival, returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts June 28-30, 2019. Conceived by Wilco and inaugurated in 2010, Solid Sound will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic, … by Alex Young