Fortress Festival 2019

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …
NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.
The SweetWater 420 Fest is an annual three-day craft beer, music and arts festival formerly held in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The Earth Day inspired festival features live music, local art, standup comedy, food trucks, craft beer tasting and a …
Colours of Ostrava is an international, multi-genre music festival organized annually in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The festival’s lineup boasts over 450 acts across 21 open and covered stages, including concerts, discussions, theatre performances, films, workshops as well as art activities. …
Solid Sound, Wilco’s Music and Arts Festival, returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts June 28-30, 2019. Conceived by Wilco and inaugurated in 2010, Solid Sound will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic, …
The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.
Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.
III Points Music & Arts returns February 15th-17, 2019. With over 100 musical performers and sets running until 5:00 a.m. each night, III Points blends visual art, film, food and style in Miami’s vibrant Wynwood Arts District. In addition to …
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.