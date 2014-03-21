Frequency Festival 2014

Book tickets

Aug 14 - Aug 16 2014

St. Pölten, Austria

Official Website

Frequency Festival is a major music festival located in St. Pölten, Austria. It is promoted by one of Austria’s national radio stations, FM4, and is generally associated with the alternative part of mainstream music. The lineups accumulate acts of various genres such as rock, electronica and hip hop, usually covering great parts of the German and Austrian alternative, indie and guitar pop scenes, but also featuring well-known international top-acts.

Other years
Babyshambles [NEW]
Official
Bastille [NEW]
Official
Biffy Clyro [NEW]
Official
Blink-182
Official
Bo Ningen
Official
Borgore
Official
Brody Dalle [NEW]
Official
Congorock
Official
Dave Hause
Official
Example & DJ Wire
Official
Felix Da Housecat
Official
Fitz Kalkbrenner
Official
Imagine Dragons [NEW]
Official
Jimmy Eat World
Official
Lily Allen [NEW]
Official
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis [NEW]
Official
Metrik
Official
Millencolin
Official
Modestep
Official
NOFX [NEW]
Official
Parov Stellar Band
Official
Pendulum
Official
Placebo
Official
Queens of the Stone Age
Official
Ska-P
Official
Skindred
Official
Skrillex
Official
The Kooks [NEW]
Official
Wilkinson
Official
William Fitzsimmons
Official
Woodkid
Official
Zomboy
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Lowlands Festival 2018

A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise is exactly what it promises to be: a true backpacker’s Garden Of Eden and Holland’s most adventurous cultural outdoorevent, offering a cutting edge choice of only the best in alternative music, film, stand-up comedy, visual …

by March 21, 2014, 9:30am
0 comments
Beale Street Music Festival: Authenticity Along the Mississippi

Here are about two dozen reasons to visit Memphis, Tennessee in the near future.

by February 28, 2018, 12:00am
0 comments
Homecoming Festival 2018

The National return home to Cincinnati this spring, hosting a weekend celebration of music, art, and cultural connections. The band will perform two unique sets over two days at Smale Park. Each day will feature curated support from 20+ acts …

by March 21, 2014, 9:30am
0 comments
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
4 comments
Hurricane & Southside Music Festivals 2018

Hurricane and Southside are a pair of sister music festivals taking place every June in Germany. The festivals and their attendees are generally associated with the alternative part of mainstream music, although the festivals have become more and more mainstream …

by March 21, 2014, 9:30am
0 comments
The Big Four Shuffle: All Hail the New Music Festival Kings

It’s time to start planning your year around these names.

by January 23, 2018, 12:00am
2 comments
Bonnaroo 2018: A Once-Great Festival in Search of an Identity

Manchester, Tennessee is no longer the druggy, muggy jam band oasis it used to be.

by January 09, 2018, 6:35pm
8 comments
Bonnaroo Music Festival 2018

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an annual four-day music festival developed and produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment; since its first year in 2002, it has been held at what is now Great Stage Park on a …

by March 21, 2014, 9:30am
0 comments
It’s Time to Celebrate the Fearless Growth of Miami’s III Points Music Festival

The South Florida institution has quickly become a vital alternative in the festival scene.

by and October 17, 2017, 3:15am
1 comment
Photos
Submit your photo