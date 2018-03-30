FYF Fest 2018

FYF Fest 2018Book tickets
Jul 21 - Jul 22 2018
Los Angeles, California (Exposition Park)
$249 (GA); $549 (VIP)
FYF Fest i an annual three-day music festival held at the Los Angeles Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is now soley produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The event showcases many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, electronic and hip hop as well as art installations and sculptures. The 2018 edition takes place July 21st-22nd.