FYF Fest 2018

Jul 21 - Jul 22 2018

Los Angeles, California (Exposition Park)

$249 (GA); $549 (VIP)

FYF Fest i an annual three-day music festival held at the Los Angeles Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is now soley produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The event showcases many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, electronic and hip hop as well as art installations and sculptures. The 2018 edition takes place July 21st-22nd.

Amber Mark
Bicep
Car Seat Headrest
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Courtesy
Cuco
Daniel Caesar
Daphni
Destroyer
Florence and the Machine
Future
Glassjaw
Janet Jackson
Jayda G
Kali Uchis
Lawrence Rothman
Lena Willikens
Lucy Dacus
Moodymann
Mount Kimbie
My Bloody Valentine
Nils Frahm
Nina Kraviz
Pachanga Boys
Palm
Protomartyr
Rhye
Serpentwithfeet
Skating Polly
Skepta
St. Vincent
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
Sudan Archives
The Breeders
The Internet
The xx
U.S. Girls
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Yaeji
Youth Code
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

FYF Fest reveals 2018 lineup: My Bloody Valentine, Florence & The Machine, and Janet Jackson to headline

The xx, St. Vincent, Glassjaw, The Breeders, Charlotte Gainsburg, and Destroyer (solo) are some of the other notable acts playing the Los Angeles festival.

by March 30, 2018, 2:09pm
Neurosis and Converge
Neurosis and Converge reunite for North American tour dates

Amenra will also take part in the 14-date summer trek.

by March 20, 2018, 5:10pm
FYF Fest, photo by Philip Cosores
Goldenvoice moving forward with FYF Fest after buying out founder Sean Carlson

Carlson is accused of various forms of sexual misconduct.

by February 23, 2018, 6:06pm
Ozzy Osbourne announces dates for “No More Tours 2” farewell tour

The North American leg kicks off in late August and sees Osbourne joined on the road by Stone Sour.

by February 06, 2018, 7:24pm
Cut Copy announce 2018 US headlining tour dates

The seven-date run is sandwiched between a series of festival dates.

by January 29, 2018, 5:50pm
Bonnaroo 2018: A Once-Great Festival in Search of an Identity

Manchester, Tennessee is no longer the druggy, muggy jam band oasis it used to be.

by January 09, 2018, 6:35pm
Jawbreaker announce 2018 reunion shows

Tour dates lined up in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

by
Vundabar channel Built to Spill on new song “Diver”: Stream

Plus, the Boston outfit lines up a North American tour.

by December 05, 2017, 4:35pm
FYF Fest founder Sean Carlson accused of sexual misconduct

Carlson was dismissed from the Los Angeles festival on Monday.

by November 15, 2017, 12:31pm
