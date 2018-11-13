Gasparilla Music Festival 2019

Book tickets

Mar 09 - Mar 10 2019

Tampa, Florida (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park)

$60 (2-Day); $200 (VIP)

Official Website

The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a Florida non-profit corporation that organizes an annual music festival in downtown Tampa the second weekend of March and supports music education throughout its Recycled Tunes program. The 2019 festival takes place in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park on March 9th & 10th, featuring musical acts from a wide variety of genres on several stages and cuisine from the region’s top restaurants.

Other years
Gasparilla Music Festival 2019
Gary Clark Jr.
Official
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Official
Mr Tommy
Official
New Orleans Suspects' Tribal Gold
Official
Parrotfish
Official
Tanks & The Bangas
Official
The Avett Brothers
Official
The Infamous Stringdusters
Official
The Pharcyde
Official
Uncle John's Band Performs Dick's Picks Vol 1
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Big Ears Fest 2019
Big Ears Festival 2019

The Big Ears Music Festival returns to historic downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, for its eighth edition March 21–24, 2019. During the last decade, Big Ears has developed a reputation for presenting preeminent musical pioneers and cutting-edge innovators from a wide swath …

by November 13, 2018, 11:50am
0 comments
Gary Clark Jr. announces 2019 tour dates

The 20-date outing kicks off in March.

by November 12, 2018, 4:49pm
1 comment
Rock am Ring Rock im Park
Rock am Ring & Rock im Park 2019

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both …

by
0 comments
Foals New Album 2019, photo by Amy Ryan
Foals to release new album in 2019

Plus, the band has confirmed a handful of European festivals, with more live dates to come.

by November 05, 2018, 2:04pm
0 comments
Summerfest 2019
Summerfest 2019

Summerfest is an annual music festival held at the Henry Maier Festival Park along the lakefront in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival lasts for 11 days, is made up of 11 stages with performances from over 800 acts and over 1000 …

by
0 comments
Alice In Chains
Alice In Chains unveil video for “Never Fade” single: Watch

The song is the current single from the band’s new album, Rainier Fog.

by November 01, 2018, 10:39am
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
5 comments
Photos
Gasparilla Music Festival 2019
Submit your photo