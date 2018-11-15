Glastonbury Festival 2019

Jun 26 - Jun 30 2019

Pilton, England (Worthy Farm)

Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place near Pilton, Somerset, England. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 26th-30th. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts. Leading pop and rock artists have headlined, alongside thousands of others appearing on smaller stages and performance areas. Glastonbury is the largest greenfield festival in the world and is now attended by around 175,000 people.

Glastonbury 2019 festival
Stormzy [NEW]
