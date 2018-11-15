Glastonbury Festival 2019

Coming in support of the Animal Collective’s latest solo LP, Buoys.
FloydFest is a 5-day celebration of music & art nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia featuring over 100 performers across 8+ stages. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 24th-2018.
Øyafestivalen is an annual Norwegian music festival held in Oslo’s Tøyenpark. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place August 6th-10th.
NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.
As I Lay Dying’s re-grouping with singer Tim Lambesis has resulted in a major divide between fans.
Colours of Ostrava is an international, multi-genre music festival organized annually in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The festival’s lineup boasts over 450 acts across 21 open and covered stages, including concerts, discussions, theatre performances, films, workshops as well as art activities. …
Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.
J. Cole will still close out the event, but a new lineup is expected to be announced.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.