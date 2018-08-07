Global Citizen Festival 2018

Now into its eighth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features over 30 of today’s biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on …
Pharrell Williams, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Usher also set for the celebration of Nelson Mandela’s centennial.
Coming in support of Dirty Computer, our favorite album of 2018 so far.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural event in Brooklyn, OctFest 2018 has been reimagined as a two-day festival boasting an expanded musical lineup, a curated food program, and 70+ breweries from more than 15 countries around the world. The …
Louisville festival also promises Ice Cube, Billy Idol, Clutch, Avenged Sevenfold, Underoath, Glassjaw, The Sword, and more.
The sixth Lollapalooza offshoot, and third European festival, goes down in 2019.
The trek is sandwiched around her previously announced festival appearances at FYF, Outside Lands, and Panorama.
Not to be confused with the other version of Yes touring this summer.
Kendrick associate Terrace Martin will oversee the LP’s production.