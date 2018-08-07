Global Citizen Festival 2018

Sep 29 - Sep 29 2018

New York, New York (Central Park)

FREE, But VIP Tickets Available For Purchase

The Global Citizen Festival brings together top artists with world leaders to make commitments toward ending extreme poverty. Tickets are free for Global Citizens who take a series of actions to create change around the world. The 2018 edition goes down September 29th in Central Park, New York City.

Global Citizen 2018
Cardi B
Janelle Monáe
Janet Jackson
John Legend
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Global Citizen 2018
