Governors Ball Music Festival 2019

May 31 - Jun 02 2019

New York, New York (Randall's Island Park)

$275 (GA); $600 (VIP)

The Governors Ball Music Festival is an annual event produced by Founders Entertainment and held in New York City on Randall’s Island Park. The 2019 edition takes place May 31st – June 2nd.

Governors Ball 2019
