Governors Ball Music Festival 2019

Open’er is a music festival taking place on the north coast of Poland. The 2019 festival goes down July 2nd-5th.
A new Instagram post promises new music in 2019 from the Sacramento rock act.
Festival NRMAL is an annual music festival taking place in Mexico City, Mexico. The 2019 edition is scheduled for March 2nd.
The Pinkpop Festival is a large, annual music festival held at Landgraaf, Netherlands. Pinkpop is the oldest and longest running annual dedicated pop and rock music festival in the world. The 2019 edition takes place June 8th-10th.
The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.
The Australian psych-rock outfit will burn through North America this fall.
The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.
Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.