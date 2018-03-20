Grandoozy 2018

Grandoozy 2018Book tickets
Sep 14 - Sep 16 2018
Denver, Colorado (Overland Park Golf Course)
$224.50 (GA); $599.50 (VIP)
Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, announced their newest festival creation, Grandoozy, taking place September 14-16, 2018 at Overland Park Golf Course in Denver. This new three-day, multi-format festival featuring nearly 40 music acts alongside distinct culinary, craft beer, art and outdoors experiences, will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar (Fri), Florence + The Machine (Sat), and Stevie Wonder (Sun).