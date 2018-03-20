Grandoozy 2018

Sep 14 - Sep 16 2018

Denver, Colorado (Overland Park Golf Course)

$224.50 (GA); $599.50 (VIP)

Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, announced their newest festival creation, Grandoozy, taking place September 14-16, 2018 at Overland Park Golf Course in Denver. This new three-day, multi-format festival featuring nearly 40 music acts alongside distinct culinary, craft beer, art and outdoors experiences, will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar (Fri), Florence + The Machine (Sat), and Stevie Wonder (Sun).

6LACK
Official
Bayonne
Official
Big K.R.I.T.
Official
Bishop Briggs
Official
Daniel Caesar
Official
De La Soul
Official
Florence and the Machine
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Jade Bird
Official
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
Official
Kelela
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
Kevin Morby
Official
Logic
Official
Mavis Staples
Official
Miguel
Official
Phoenix
Official
Poolside
Official
Snow Tha Product
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Stevie Wonder
Official
Sturgill Simpson
Official
Tennis
Official
Tensnake
Official
The Chainsmokers
Official
The Soul Rebels
Official
The War on Drugs
Official
Ty Dolla $ign
Official
Young the Giant
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display('acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article');
});

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display('acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article');
});

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display('acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article');
});

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display('acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article');
});

